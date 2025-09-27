Ellis Identifies Where Arizona State Must Improve Going Forward
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been able to land multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class thus far, but things have been a bit underwhelming when it comes to the recruiting scene.
They have some work to do in that class, as they only have a total of 17 commits in the class at this time, which isn't good at all considering they are fresh off their conference championship win last season, as well as their playoff performance.
They have started to show some focus in the 2027 class with a lot of recruits, but they have still fallen short in the sense of landing someone extremely early on. They have been looking to land one of the better players in the state of Texas at the wide receiver position, but the lack of effort has seemed to stand out because of the effort that he is receiving from other teams.
That prospect is Antayvious Ellis, who recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail how the recruiting process is going.
Antayvious Ellis Details What ASU Needs to Improve On
- "They are doing okay. I mean, I talk to them sometimes. Just don’t feel like a priority," said one of the better 2027 wide receivers when it comes to the thought of playing him in the slot at the next level when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the priority factor that he has yet to feel when being recruited by the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Which coach does the talented prospect speak with from the Arizona State Sun Devils coaching staff at this time?
- "Zek, the recruiting coordinator."
Does the talented wide receiver have any plans to visit Arizona State at this time?
- "I don’t."
He then would go into detail about what has made the top schools in his recruitment stand out right now, as well as the schools in specific, and what they each offer. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "Nebraska (Elite culture and fans ), Texas (Unique culture and my relationships with the whole staff), USC (Explosive offense, always pass heavy)."
What would the Arizona State Sun Devils need to do to improve in the recruiting process with Ellis? He provided insight when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "Just build a better relationship with me across the whole staff."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!