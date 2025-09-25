Arizona State Recruit Jaden Walk-Green Locks In Game Visit
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class as this is the class that has started to pick up the most steam simply because the 2026 recruiting class is done for majority of the teams in the nation as a lot of of the top schools already have landed all of their targets that they are going to be able to land at this time.
One of the players that the Arizona State Sun Devils are targeting is Jaden Walk-Green. Walk-Green is one of the better cornerbacks in the state of California and has been a priority target for many different schools. He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail everything Arizona State Sun Devils-based in his recruitment.
Arizona State Target Jaden Walk-Green Confirms Game Day Visit
- "Arizona State is doing well in my recruitment. They’re really good at keeping in touch and checking in on how I’m doing this season," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State standpoint at this time.
He would go into detail about which coach he speaks with the most at this time, as their coaching staff is among the best, and he has been speaking to one of the more popular coaches on the staff.
- "I talk most with Coach Ward (Defensive Coordinator), and those conversations are good. I’m getting to know him, and he’s getting to know me on a personal level, not just as a recruit."
Will the Arizona State Sun Devils target visit the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is he likely going to avoid visiting at this time due to other reasons?
- "I do have plans to visit Arizona State this weekend for the game against TCU to get a game day experience and meet the team in person."
Which schools in his recruitment has been communicating the best with Walk-Green?
- "Right now, schools like UTAH and USC are standing out too because they’re the ones mainly texting and communicating with me."
Finally, he would discuss the Arizona State Sun Devils one final time to detail where they stand in his recruitment and if there is anything that needs to change right now.
- "Arizona State is doing well and is already high in my rankings because of the relationships I’ve made and how I can see myself fitting into their defense."
