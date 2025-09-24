Arizona State is Targeting This Baylor Bears Commit
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been recruiting many different prospects heavily, including the class of 2027, which is one of their main priorities, as this class is on deck and set to take the plate following the 2026 class. One of the players that they are targeting is one of the Baylor commits at this time. That prospect is the 2027 safety commit and prospect Davontrae Kirkland. Kirkland is a great ball player, and the Sun Devils want to land his commitment.
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his recruiting standpoint.
- "They have been recruiting me pretty hard right now, even though I'm committed to Baylor. That’s big and shows me that I’m a top recruiter that they want and are still trying to get," said the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He then went into communication, talking about which coach he has been speaking with the most. The only thing about that is the fact that he speaks with multiple coaches on the staff, which can and should be viewed as a good sign in his recruitment.
- "I usually talk to DC- Coach Brian Ward, Safety Coach-Coach Lee, and Director of Recruiting Coach Williams. I talk to Coach Williams weekly about how Arizona State fits me and how I can fit their scheme. I get mail daily from them and weekly calls."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is he likely going to skip out on this? He recently visited at the minimum for the game against the Baylor Bears, which was a visit for Baylor.
- "I don’t have anything on the schedule right now, but maybe plans in the spring after the season. I just seen them play this Saturday against Baylor and it was a great game by to good teams."
The talented prospect would then go into detail about his current commitment at this time.
- "I’m currently committed to Baylor, and they have been recruiting me for a while. They have everything that I am looking for in a school, and is 10 minutes from the house. They have been consistent from the start of my recruitment. The relationships are big for me and my family."
What can the Arizona State Sun Devils do at this time to show him that they want to improve in his standings?
- "Being consistent and showing me I’m their top priority."
