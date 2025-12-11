Arizona State Freshman QB Has Bright Future With Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is in something of a limbo during the bridge period between the 2025 and 2026 teams.

Several players have announced an intention to enter the transfer portal, while reports have shrouded the last several weeks in Tempe.

Freshman quarterback Cameron Dyer expects to remain a mainstay within the program after spending the last several months with the team. He was the top player from New Mexico in the class of 2025.

Influential members within the Arizona State program have seen his growth up close.

Arizona State Starting QB Has High Praise For Cameron Dyer

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Sims has been steadfast in praise for the gifted passer - continuing to heap compliments on the four-star prospect following a spirited practice on Wednesday.

"Cam is a worker," Sims said. "He's a hard worker. Every time I'm in the film room, I see Cam in there. Sometimes I walk in there, and he's already there. Cam's always asking questions. He pays attention to practice. He's always asking me questions. Why do I do this? Why do I do that? He just has a hunger to learn. It's cool to see that from a freshman coming in and being that mature. I feel like Cam is going to do really good things here."

Sims was already named as the starter for the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Duke by coach Kenny Dillingham earlier in the week. But Dyer has the potential to see the field in special packages.

Dyer's propensity to be in the film room, working tirelessly to return from a knee injury suffered in late 2024 and overall talent make him a tantalizing option at the position moving forward.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) throws a pass during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dyer Has Made Marked Progress in Recent Weeks

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke about the growth that Dyer has made in recent weeks as well, ever since he was cleared to return to game action ahead of the victory over Iowa State on Nov. 1.

"He's finally been thrust into where he's got an opportunity to go out there and move around and have some football, and he's been engaged in meetings and all that stuff," Arroyo said. "But I don't think there's any substitute for the field experience, as we, as any of us, can know in any profession. To be out there and do it on the field together, it's just different. So, I've enjoyed getting a chance to watch him grow through it, work through it, learn it and get healthy and excited."

