Marcus Arroyo Discusses Player Development, Bowl Matchup, More

TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke with media following Wednesday's practice - largely focusing on discussing player development and bowl game preparations.

Below is a partial transcript from Arroyo's talk on Wednesday, with added commentary.

On Relationship With Sam Leavitt

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo prior to game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He came in with me two years ago. We've got a really strong personal relationship, professional relationship, and I think to be able to distinguish those are really important. I've done this for a long time with guys in a lot of different places, at a lot of different levels, and I think the respect and admiration

I've got for me and him both coming in here at a time where we really need to rebuild this thing and get it right, and he was key to that. Got a lot of respect for the way he's got to go about his business and his family. And I've got nothing but positive things to say about him, and our relationship will stay personal."

It appears more likely by the day that the Sun Devils will have to find a new starting quarterback in the months ahead - whether in-house or via the transfer portal. One thing that is a certainty is that there will be no shortage of players at the position that are interested in teaming up with Arroyo and Kenny Dillingham.

On Bowl Preparations

"I think for the young guys, that's the biggest piece, because we get to see some guys who we've maybe had on scout team, you know, and they get 15 practices with back and kind of the forefront of the offense a little bit. And so you get to kind of balance up whether you're in your growth, growth phase and your practice for your month, or you're going to be in a game planning phase.

And when you're in the growth phase with guys like that, for the young guys, that's huge, because you get more time on task with those guys and get to see them a little bit more before, if you didn't have this, you're done, and you have to wait all the way to spring ball to get a chance to see those guys. So it is such a luxury and such a these guys really hats off to when you do make I know it's under celebrated in a lot of places now, time, unfortunately, when you get to bowl game, these extra practices are huge, and so it's a privilege and it's an honor, and I think guys will their tail off to be in the spot."

The next two weeks are undeniable a vital period for Arizona State's underclassmen to step up and show growth as a number of veterans sit out of practice - some of the recent standouts will be discussed below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Underclassmen That Have Stood Out

"You know, guys like Cory (Butler Jr.), guys like Uriah (Neloms), guys our offensive lineman, those young guys at offensive line, the bill and scout team. I mean, promising young group, yeah. I mean, it's been, it's been a fun group to see."

Neloms and Butler were two unheralded wide receivers that came into the program in the 2025 class - both have shown measured growth alongside other rising freshman such as Demarius "Man Man" Robinson.

On Offensive Approach to Bowl Game

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think we're at the stage right now with, I mean, the way the season unfolded, we're kind of, there's no reinvention. We got to kind of reimagine and read concrete some reimagine and read concrete some things. And that's exciting."

On Jake Fette's Fit With Program

Del Valle’s Jake Fette (1) looks to pass the ball during a game against Franklin on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean everything. I mean a year and a half now, right? First guy in this class, I got out, went after hard in this class and built a really strong relationship with, stayed on, plugged away, plugged away, plugged away, fended off a lot of people. Built a really strong relationship with family and his coaches. And he fits us. He fits us as far as far as his personality, his family, his work ethic, physically, has some real tools. You know, is really athletic, throws a really nice ball.

He's got the physical, critical traits that we think we can really go with another guy will come in as a first year guy arms around and say, Okay, that's here's kind of what we do. Here's what you lend to but special kid, tough and dynamic, super fired up, really strong piece to our future."

Fette is expected to enroll at Arizona State in early 2026, and is extremely well thought of from nearly everyone associated with Arizona State football.

