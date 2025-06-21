EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Taylor Breaks Down His Sun Devils Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been offering prospects consistently, including offering one of the red-hot prospects in the 2028 class. That player is 2028 running back Ashton Taylor.
Taylor is a 2028 prospect from Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky high school football star has been on a mission as he has earned many offers.
Arizona State Sun Devils On SI recently reported that the prospect would be attending camp, and he did. Following camp, he took a tour of the school and Arizona State Sun Devils On SI was quite shocked that the talented running back didn't receive his offer, but that changed on Friday when he gained his offer.
Following the offer, Taylor caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI once again.
"To be honest, it means a lot to me after having a great camp and receiving MVP, I was a little disappointed that I didn't receive the offer after the camp," Taylor said with honesty when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches that will have the chance to make a difference in the talented recruit's process. This includes his position coach.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Aguano because he is my position coach, and I wanna learn from him. He has put a lot of running backs in the NFL, and I feel like he can get me there."
Visiting again is in the plans, but this time he will up the stakes.
"I'm definitely planning to come back for a game day visit. I really want to experience the atmosphere and see what it's like on game day," the Arizona State Sun Devils target confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many schools that have started to break through the seal. He explains what these schools are doing well.
"For me, the schools that really stand out are those that prioritize building a true relationship; those connections are very important to me."
The atmosphere that the Sun Devils bring to the table stand out. Here is what Taylor had to say.
"When I think of Arizona State I think of the Saturday nights at Sun Devil stadium."
Despite just starting his recruiting process, the Sun Devils have emerged as a top school.
"I just started my recruiting process, but after being up there on campus for the second time, they are definitely up there at the top."
