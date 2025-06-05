EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Taylor Recaps Sun Devils' MEGA Camp
The Arizona State Sun Devils had many players on campus for their MEGA camp on June 4th. Many of the nation's top underclassmen prospects were in attendance, including one of the state of Kentucky's top players in the 2028 recruiting class.
Ashton Taylor is a 2028 running back who holds offers from many programs and was in attendance for the MEGA camp. Taylor currently attends Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, while holding a 5-foot-10 frame. Taylor was one of the most contacted players in attendance at the camp, as he was one of the bigger names to participate.
Taylor caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to recap the camp and his experience.
"I thought the camp went really well. I got a chance to show my agility and speed during running back drills. I also got to show my versatility by running routes from the backfield and from the slot," Taylor confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The point of a MEGA camp is to have many schools in attendance, including the school that is hosting. Taylor talked to every school in attendance.
"Every school there talked to me after the camp. I spoke with Arizona State, San Diego State, New Mexico, and South Dakota State. The conversations were all positive. They said they are all gonna put me high on their recruiting boards. Some schools said that they are gonna discuss with the staff about my future with the program," Taylor stated.
His work at home helped prepare him for specific drills that he felt he did really well with. Taylor explained why this was his favorite part of the camp.
"My favorite part of the camp was the individual drills. I worked on these drills during my training, so I felt really smooth with them, and I thought they showed my good footwork."
Visiting the Sun Devils is on the to-do list for the 2028 running back who was in attendance for the camp. He explains what is next when it comes to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Yes, I do plan to come back to Arizona State for a game day visit. I really like it here, and the culture here is amazing! I can really see myself fitting in at this program."
One of the things that Taylor missed out on while in Arizona was visiting the campus. However, he did get the chance to see the complex, which has led him to believe the Sun Devils have one of the better complexes that he has seen so far.
"I didn't get to see the campus, but Coach Aguano took me around the football complex, and it was amazing! ASU probably has one of the best complexes that I have ever been to."
