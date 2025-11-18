ASU Basketball Shows Promise in Big 12 Rankings
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 college basketball season is now in full swing, as the majority of teams in the Big 12 - Arizona State included - have played four or more games to this point of the season.
The Sun Devils entered year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era with low expectations, but have exceeded those preconceived notions to an extent.
Arizona State on SI explores where the program sits in the current scope of the Big 12 - as the conference currently has four distinct tiers.
Tier 4
TCU Horned Frogs, Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes
The Horned Frogs, unfortunately, hold the distinction of being the only team in the conference that holds two losses, while the Buffaloes and Utes have struggled to win games convincingly amid their 4-0 starts to the year.
Tier 3
Arizona State Sun Devils, UCF Knights, West Virginia Mountaineers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas State Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats
Arizona State might be teetering between tier three and four at the moment after a come-from-behind victory over Georgia State, but the first two games coupled with a competitive battle against Gonzaga should instill confidence that Hurley's team can compete against other teams in this tier.
Oklahoma State has been particularly impressive out of teams in this tier, as they secured a dominant victory over Texas A&M in game two of the season. Cincinnati is also a team to watch, as freshman phenom Shon Abaev.
Tier 2
Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears, Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Tech Red Raiders
The tier of teams that are currently just a step below the absolute elite of the league. Kansas - who visits Tempe in March - has the ability to climb up to the top tier as they are headlined by potential number one draft pick Darryn Peterson.
Baylor hasn't been extraordinarily convincing to start the year, but guard duo Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr might be the best in the conference. Iowa State and Texas Tech remain well-coached, veteran-laden teams that are a threat to win any given night.
Tier 1
BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars
The best of the best. Teams that appear to be national title threats. BYU and Arizona are led by freshman phenoms - namely AJ Dybantsa/Koa Peat. Houston has a freshman phenom of their own in big man Chris Cenac, but are the second-ranked team in the nation for great reason. Kelvin Sampson has built a powerhouse program over the years.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!