Arizona State Escapes Arizona, Earns Season Sweep

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) officially earned the season sweep over their top rival in the Arizona Wildcats (11-14, 2-12) by a score of 75-69 in what was an incredibly emotionally charged contest in Tucson on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a key victory over Utah at home, while the Wildcats had lost four of their previous five games heading into the contest.

Follow key moments of the game that was below, as well as key performers and briefly touching down on what lies ahead with Arizona State on SI.

First Half

The first quarter of action was marked with a strong effort from Arizona, which resulted in a less-than-ideal hole of 17-13 that Arizona State found themselves in.

The Sun Devils put forward a stronger showing in the second quarter - which also featured an uptick in physicality and contentiousness. A two-point make was changed to a three at halftime, which tied the game at 30 going into the final 20 minutes of action.

Arizona State Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to the basket against Utah Utes guard Brooke Walker (3) at Desert Financial Arena on Feb. 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Half

Arizona built up an early 34-30 lead in the third frame, but a pair of three-point knockdowns by Gabby Elliott and Jyah LoVett, as well as free throws from McKinna Brackens extended the Arizona State lead to four.

The Sun Devils appeared to be taking over the game at different points of the period, but Arizona continued to battle - which lead to ASU only holding a 52-49 advantage going into the final quarter of action.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller reacts during action against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 28, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The action that took place over final 10 minutes proved to be right up Arizona State's alley - physical, gritty, and heavily predicated on timely playmaking.

Arizona tied the game up at 57 with just over two minutes remaining in the game, with the Wildcats taking a 59-57 lead following a pair of free throws that were connected on with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Forward McKinna Brackens sent the game into overtime after connecting on a mid-range jumper with just 3.3 seconds to go in the fourth period.

Overtime proved to be another back-and-forth period, although Arizona State's key players delivered late, with a go-ahead Elliott three proving to be enough to push the Sun Devils over the finish line.

Key Performers

Gabby Elliott - 22 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST

McKinna Brackens - 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Jyah LoVett - 9 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST

What's Next

Arizona State is slated to take on Audi Crooks and the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday before returning home to face the last-place Houston Cougars next Saturday afternoon.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

