ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham Highlights Team’s Resilience
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham believes the defining word for his football team this season is resilience.
After a hard-fought victory over Iowa State and with a crucial stretch of the Big 12 schedule ahead, Dillingham emphasized the Sun Devils' ability to stay strong and respond, no matter the challenges they face. This resilience is not just a word; it is a defining trait of the team this season.
Dillingham's Thoughts
- “I love our resilience,” Dillingham said during his Monday press conference. “When the glass is empty, we fill it back up. This team just keeps finding ways to fight.”
Arizona State's fighting spirit has carried them through adversity. Despite injuries to key players such as safety Xavion Alford and linebacker Prince Dorbah, the team has managed to stay in the Big 12 race, offering hope for future success.
Backup quarterback Jeff Sims has stepped up, earning AP National Player of the Week honors after leading ASU to victory against Iowa State.
- Dillingham said Sims represents exactly what he wants from his players: loyalty, hard work, and persistence. “He’s everything right about college football,” Dillingham said. “He stayed ready, stayed humble, and when his chance came, he delivered.”
The Sun Devils’ resilience also shows on defense, where young players have stepped up in big moments
Dillingham praised lineman BJ Watley for having “probably his best game as a Sun Devil” and linebacker Keith Davis for his consistency and leadership. “Keith has found what it takes to be successful,” Dillingham said. “He prepares every day, and it shows on the field.”
Even with the team trending upward, Dillingham said there’s still plenty to clean up. ASU has struggled with penalties all season, and the coach admitted it’s been frustrating.
- “We have officials at practice every day,” he said. “But some of these are just young-guy mistakes. We’re going to keep emphasizing discipline.”
Dillingham also said the team used the bye week to reset mentally and physically. “Sometimes you just need to get away,” he explained. “Our guys needed a few days to rest, recover, and come back locked in.”
Looking ahead, Dillingham wants his team to continue playing with emotion and focus. “When our guys play with that passion and purpose,” he said, “we win a lot of football games.”
For a program trying to build consistency in the Big 12, Dillingham believes resilience —the ability to keep pushing no matter what —might be the key that sets Arizona State apart.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!