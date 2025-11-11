All Sun Devils

ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham Highlights Team’s Resilience

Kenny Dillingham says resilience defines Arizona State’s season, praising his team’s toughness, unity, and belief as key to their Big 12 title push.

Lizzie Vargas

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates a game-winning interception with defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32), defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham believes the defining word for his football team this season is resilience. 

After a hard-fought victory over Iowa State and with a crucial stretch of the Big 12 schedule ahead, Dillingham emphasized the Sun Devils' ability to stay strong and respond, no matter the challenges they face. This resilience is not just a word; it is a defining trait of the team this season.

Dillingham's Thoughts

  • “I love our resilience,” Dillingham said during his Monday press conference. “When the glass is empty, we fill it back up. This team just keeps finding ways to fight.”

Arizona State's fighting spirit has carried them through adversity. Despite injuries to key players such as safety Xavion Alford and linebacker Prince Dorbah, the team has managed to stay in the Big 12 race, offering hope for future success. 

Backup quarterback Jeff Sims has stepped up, earning AP National Player of the Week honors after leading ASU to victory against Iowa State.

Jeff Sims (2)
  • Dillingham said Sims represents exactly what he wants from his players: loyalty, hard work, and persistence. “He’s everything right about college football,” Dillingham said. “He stayed ready, stayed humble, and when his chance came, he delivered.”

The Sun Devils’ resilience also shows on defense, where young players have stepped up in big moments

Dillingham praised lineman BJ Watley for having “probably his best game as a Sun Devil” and linebacker Keith Davis for his consistency and leadership. “Keith has found what it takes to be successful,” Dillingham said. “He prepares every day, and it shows on the field.”

Even with the team trending upward, Dillingham said there’s still plenty to clean up. ASU has struggled with penalties all season, and the coach admitted it’s been frustrating. 

Tempe, Arizona, USA; A general view of the Arizona State Sun Devils student section
  • “We have officials at practice every day,” he said. “But some of these are just young-guy mistakes. We’re going to keep emphasizing discipline.”

Dillingham also said the team used the bye week to reset mentally and physically. “Sometimes you just need to get away,” he explained. “Our guys needed a few days to rest, recover, and come back locked in.”

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils logo on the end zone pylon during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, Dillingham wants his team to continue playing with emotion and focus. “When our guys play with that passion and purpose,” he said, “we win a lot of football games.”

For a program trying to build consistency in the Big 12, Dillingham believes resilience —the ability to keep pushing no matter what —might be the key that sets Arizona State apart.

