Naming Most Crucial ASU Players to Return From Injury

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The final three weeks of the 2025 Arizona State football season are now in the fold after the final off week of the season came and went.

The Sun Devils sit at 6-3 late in head coach Kenny Dillingham's third campaign at the helm - still possessing the chance to represent the Big 12 conference at the title game in roughly four weeks.

Arizona State must win its final three games and receive help to get the opportunity to return to Arlington - they also could use the return of key players that have recently been sidelined due to injury in this pursuit.

ASU on SI names three Sun Devils that the program would benefit from the return of the most over the last games of the season.

3. Xavion Alford

Dillingham credited Alford for working extraordinarily hard to return from an injury that has held the safety out since the September 13 game against Texas State.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Alford is undeniably one of the best players on the Arizona State roster, but the recent emergence of Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has compensated for this massive loss.

Still, an Alford return would absolutely aid the Sun Devils - whether it's for the final game or final three. Any capacity of Alford would be welcomed.

2. Prince Dorbah

Dorbah missed the 24-19 victory over Iowa State after exiting both the Texas Tech win and the Houston loss at home.

Dillingham said it is likely that Dorbah returns for the West Virginia game this Saturday, but it isn't guaranteed yet, and the player availability report that comes out Wednesday will likely paint a clearer picture of his status.

Justin Wodtly stepped up in an eye-opening manner in Dorbah's absence, but the latter being around is the ideal outcome for the final three games of the regular season.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) attempts to block the pass by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks quarterback Ty Pennington (6) during a football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jordyn Tyson

Tyson has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury that was suffered in the win over Texas Tech on October 18.

The hope has been that Tyson would be able to return for this week's game against West Virginia off the bye week, but Dillingham has stated that a return for the Colorado game on November 22 is more likely.

The pass-catching trio of Chamon Metayer, Malik McClain, and Jalen Moss has excelled during Tyson's time out, but Jeff Sims - or any quarterback for that matter - would excel even more with the presence of a first-round NFL draft pick on the field.

