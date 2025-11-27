ASU OC Praises Star Running Back Heading Into Arizona Matchup
TEMPE -- Ryan Torain. Cameron Marshall. Marion Grice. D.J. Foster. Demario Richard. Kalen Ballage. Eno Benjamin. Rachaad White. X Valladay. Cam Skattebo. The history of the running back position at Arizona State has been robust - particularly over the last 20 years.
Now, Raleek Brown is seeking to join the ever-growing list of players at the position that have left a massive impression on the program, in the NFL, or both - he seemingly is on the way to accomplishing just that after experiencing a career day of earning 288 total yards in last Saturday's victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo in particular has recognized the ascent to stardom from the lead back - hammering down the notion that the coaching staff always believed in the junior's ability to work his way to this point, discussing his performance following Wednesday's practice.
"Yeah. I mean really, really good. And we got to go on there as you start to get more in the realm last week, and get our run game back as we settled in. But Raleek's done some things all season, like we've talked about before. We feel he's that guy. He could be that guy that can really pound the rock, carry that much below to keep going, especially the end of the game, when it's late and tired harping on the guys about to finish and try to finish. It's awesome."
Brown's Road to Stardom Hasn't Been Easy
The junior showed significant promise as a freshman at USC in 2022 before transferring to Arizona State following his sophomore season in 2023.
He played in only one game for the Sun Devils a year ago - a game in which he showed high-level ability in a win against Kansas, just for the hamstring injury that forced him to miss time before being aggravated and officially ending his season.
Brown came into the 2025 season in the mix to be the starting back for the team, but Kyson Brown eventually took the role in the opening game of the campaign. An unfortunate ankle injury suffered by the latter has cost him much of the season, with the former coming into form in the time that has passed since.
Is Brown ASU's Next NFL Back?
There is a distinct possibility that Brown has an NFL future, with head coach Kenny Dillingham comparing him to current NFL player Kenneth Gainwell, adding fuel to the notion.
It would be more likely that the 5'9" dual threat would be part of the 2027 NFL draft class, but he absolutely has the talent, work ethic, and now production to make a serious case to have an NFL future.
