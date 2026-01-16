4 Ways ASU’s Offense Can Be Better Next Year
Arizona State is coming off a very solid year on offense. However, there is some turnover coming to the team especially with players such as Jordyn Tyson, Raleek Brown and Sam Leavitt moving on. With a lot of new faces, how could ASU's offense exceed the unit from last year?
Competition Breads Excellence
The term "Competition Breads Excellence" is not new to the football, as it is used at both the college and NFL level, and for a good reason. When there is competeiton, it makes athletes compete and play to the best of their ability. This could be what happens in ASU's QB Room as Cameron Dyer, Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene will all be battling it out for the QB starting position with Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU.
The fact that each QB adds something different and that there is no clear conesuses could be viewed as a negative, however it is also a positive. As whoever wins the QB battle will be a deserved winner and will have earned it.
Multiple Running Threats
Last year for ASU, their main running threat was Raleek Brown, and while he had a really great year on the ground, Brown was the only rushing threat that ASU had. Sure, Leavitt was able to do some stuff on the ground here and there, but it was mainly Brown being the main rushing man for ASU.
However for this season, ASU could have multiple rushing threats. First is Jason Brown Jr. who had a fantastic showing during the Sun Bowl for ASU's offense. Brown has great vision along with strength and speed that will make him a very effective number one rusher for ASU. Besides Brown Jr., ASU also has Demarius Robinson who had a nice Sun Bowl Performance as well.
Besides the good backs, all three of ASU's QB's are also very mobile, so they will be a threat there as well. So the Sun Devils could have a total of three potential great runners in the backfield with Jason Brown Jr., Demarius Robinson and ASU's starting QB.
Continuity with Coaching
There were some reports this offseason that Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo could be getting a job elsewhere, however it seems like Arroyo is staying with ASU. Arroyo did a pretty solid job last year as ASU's offense scored 20 points or more in ten games this season.
However, there are some elements that Arroyo could prove upon with the offense, as at times his play calling got plain and not as creative as fans would hope. However, Arroyo spending another year here could be a great thing, as he could expand and innovate with ASU's offense. Arroyo has excellent experience in the college level, and that could show even more with another year.
Speed in the Scheme
ASU's offense last year had more so power guys such as Raleek Brown with his power running or Jordyn Tyson with his ability to catch at the point. However, ASU lacked speed and the ability to get down the field quickly. This comes with receivers Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio, both are field stretchers down the field. Plus add in the back's and Quarterbacks speed with running, this could be a team that is hard to tackle and keep up with.
Overall, ASU's offense can be a great unit next year. Before he was at ASU and their Head Coach, Kenny Dillingham was an offensive coordinator, so the offense should be in great hands with Dillingham and the exceptional coaching and players he has assembled.
