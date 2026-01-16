4 Ways ASU’s Offense Can Be Better Next Year

Arizona State is coming off a very solid year on offense. However, there is some turnover coming to the team especially with players such as Jordyn Tyson, Raleek Brown and Sam Leavitt moving on. With a lot of new faces, how could ASU's offense exceed the unit from last year?

Competition Breads Excellence

The term "Competition Breads Excellence" is not new to the football, as it is used at both the college and NFL level, and for a good reason. When there is competeiton, it makes athletes compete and play to the best of their ability. This could be what happens in ASU's QB Room as Cameron Dyer, Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene will all be battling it out for the QB starting position with Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Mikey Keene (7) throws from the pocket during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The fact that each QB adds something different and that there is no clear conesuses could be viewed as a negative, however it is also a positive. As whoever wins the QB battle will be a deserved winner and will have earned it.

Multiple Running Threats

Last year for ASU, their main running threat was Raleek Brown, and while he had a really great year on the ground, Brown was the only rushing threat that ASU had. Sure, Leavitt was able to do some stuff on the ground here and there, but it was mainly Brown being the main rushing man for ASU.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However for this season, ASU could have multiple rushing threats. First is Jason Brown Jr. who had a fantastic showing during the Sun Bowl for ASU's offense. Brown has great vision along with strength and speed that will make him a very effective number one rusher for ASU. Besides Brown Jr., ASU also has Demarius Robinson who had a nice Sun Bowl Performance as well.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides the good backs, all three of ASU's QB's are also very mobile, so they will be a threat there as well. So the Sun Devils could have a total of three potential great runners in the backfield with Jason Brown Jr., Demarius Robinson and ASU's starting QB.

Continuity with Coaching

There were some reports this offseason that Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo could be getting a job elsewhere, however it seems like Arroyo is staying with ASU. Arroyo did a pretty solid job last year as ASU's offense scored 20 points or more in ten games this season.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, there are some elements that Arroyo could prove upon with the offense, as at times his play calling got plain and not as creative as fans would hope. However, Arroyo spending another year here could be a great thing, as he could expand and innovate with ASU's offense. Arroyo has excellent experience in the college level, and that could show even more with another year.

Speed in the Scheme

ASU's offense last year had more so power guys such as Raleek Brown with his power running or Jordyn Tyson with his ability to catch at the point. However, ASU lacked speed and the ability to get down the field quickly. This comes with receivers Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio, both are field stretchers down the field. Plus add in the back's and Quarterbacks speed with running, this could be a team that is hard to tackle and keep up with.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Overall, ASU's offense can be a great unit next year. Before he was at ASU and their Head Coach, Kenny Dillingham was an offensive coordinator, so the offense should be in great hands with Dillingham and the exceptional coaching and players he has assembled.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Please let us know your thoughts on how great ASU's offense can be next year when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .