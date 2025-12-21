ASU-Oregon State Preview - Game Info, Prediction, and More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3) are officially set to close out non-conference play ahead of an incredulous Big 12 slate on Sunday afternoon against former Pac-12 foe Oregon State (6-6) in a return home.

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State at UCLA

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 1:00 P.M. MST

Broadcast Network: ESPN2

Last Opportunity Before Big 12 Play

This is a tune-up of sorts for the Sun Devils, who aren't set to play again until January 3 against Big 12 rival Colorado.

Bobby Hurley's squad has secured three quality wins thus far this season - narrow wins over Texas and Santa Clara, as well as a dominant win over Oklahoma. Oregon State's profile isn't quite as high as those three résumé-building victories - the Sun Devils actually need to avoid a loss to keep a quadrant three loss off their record.

Player to Watch: Josiah Lake II

The junior guard has taken a major step forward after two seasons of largely coming off of the bench. The Oregon native is averaging a career high in points (13.1), rebounds (5.3), and assists (3.3) - while also averaging nearly two steals per contest.

Lake isn't an incredibly efficient three-point shooter, but does bring shifty athleticism, a knack for creating offense inside the arc, and a disruptive on-ball defensive approach to the table.

This will be a worthy challenge for Arizona State star Moe Odum, who has struggled a bit over the last three games of action.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

For starters, Arizona State is the team with the better profile according to all metrics thus far in 2025-26. The Sun Devils are better on both ends of the ball, have a better collection of victories, and are seeking to rebound from another competitive loss.

The motivation will go an incredibly long way for Hurley's team. This isn't to say Wayne Tinkle's Oregon state team won't be motivated, but the Sun Devils currently remain within striking distance to be considered a tournament team with three months to go until selection Sunday - they must continue to string together impressive victories while also preparing for a gauntlet in league play that will include as many as six teams that are seeded inside the top five lines come NCAA tournament time.

