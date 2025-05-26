Arizona State Opponent Profile: Utah
Just like that, the Arizona State Sun Devils are in week seven of the 2025 of the season.
This week on the schedule features a familiar foe - none other than the Utah Utes.
Utah and Arizona State have faced off on a near annual basis ever since the Utes joined the Pac 12 Conference in 2011 - the two programs even arguably became informal rivals over those years.
Arizona State was expected to be a heavy underdog in last year's meeting in Tempe, but Cam Skattebo and a motivated defense stunned the Utes - the two programs went in opposite directions as the season progressed after the meeting.
Utah went from early favorites to win the conference crown to winning just two conference games, while the Sun Devils went from being projected to finish last to taking the conference title in December.
Now, Kenny Dillingham's squad makes a return trip to Utah in what could be a trifecta of things working against the team - potential inclement weather, a physical Utes defense, and the potential for the Utah offense to have life in 2025.
Utah has been in what one may call 'quarterback purgatory' over the last two seasons - largely due to the constant health challenges surrounding Cameron Rising.
Whittingham's assortment of backup quarterbacks - from Bryson Barnes to Isaac Wilson - have not panned out, so the head coach opted to look outside the box to find a new face of the program.
Enter Devon Dampier - a transfer from New Mexico who went to school locally at Saguaro high school in Scottsdale.
The dynamic dual threat ran for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024, while also accounting for 12 through the air.
His 12 touchdown passes were accompanied by 12 interceptions, so the talented signal caller has some work to do as he adjusts to power four play - but the dynamic athleticism alone could pose a serious challenge to Brian Ward's defense.
The Sun Devil offense could be challenged by Whittingham's defense as well - but Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Kanye Udoh and the remainder of the unit is as much of a challenge for the Utah defense. It will be worth watching to see who comes out on top between two of the top tacticians in the conference on October 11.
Read more about how the schedule could shake out come the end of the season here, and more about the previous opponent in the Texas Christian Horned Frogs here.
Please let us know your thoughts on this upcoming matchup between the Sun Devils and Utes when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.