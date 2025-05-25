Arizona State Opponent Profile: TCU
The Arizona State Sun Devils will return home in week five of the 2025 season after facing Baylor on the road to open conference play the week prior.
The week five challenge - opening the conference home schedule - will be against none other than the Texas Christian Horned Frogs - in what will surely be another major test over the first month of the season.
TCU has seen some regression as a program since going 13-2 and making an appearance in the National Title game in 2022 - the Horned Frogs went 5-7 in the succeeding season and 9-4 last season.
The Horned Frogs of 2025 should closer resemble the 2024 squad than the 2023 rendition - as Josh Hoover returns as the starting quarterback after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first full season in the post.
The program will also be tasked with finding production to make up for star WR Jack Bech - who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in April after enjoying a 2024 season in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards in.
There are questions that remain surrounding the Texas Christian program, however.
The most pressing of the concerns seems to be the defense.
While the TCU defense only allowed 57 points over the final four games last season, context is needed - the competition was substantially weaker compared to earlier in the season.
Sonny Dykes' defense ceded 66 points to SMU, 30 points to Houston, 34 points to Texas Tech, and 37 points to Baylor.
While the program did do some positive work in the transfer portal, the overall depth is still something to pay attention to - Arizona State's aerial attack headlined by Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, along with a potentially potent running back room led by Kanye Udoh could prove to be a serious uphill climb for what should be a great TCU offense.
If things are to go according to plan in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs should be part of the 'big three' Texas schools in the Big 12 this season - joining Baylor and Texas Tech.
The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs are primed to meet up on September 27 at a time that has yet to be announced.
Read more about where the pair of programs stand in the grand scheme of the conference prior to summer practices here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the future conference matchup in Tempe when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.