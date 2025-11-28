Arizona State–Arizona: Full Preview and Game Prediction
TEMPE -- The 20th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are set to close out the 2025 regular season later today against the #25 Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) in what is one of the most intense rivalry battles in all of college football.
The in-state rivals are both playing standout football during the stretch run, with Arizona riding a four-game win streak, while Arizona State has won three in a row after a loss to the Houston Cougars on October 25.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: #25 Arizona @ #20 Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST
TV NETWORK: FOX
The Skinny: The Wildcats have bounced back in strong fashion from what was considered a disastrous 2024 season in which they won only four games.
A large part of the equation behind the resurgence has been QB Noah Fifita having a season that is on par with what was seen in his freshman season in 2023 - very few players at the position are playing as strongly as he position right now.
Arizona's secondary has been playing in an elite manner as well, as the veteran-laden group has shut down three consecutive elite quarterbacks in the league in Jalon Daniels, Brendan Sorsby, and Sawyer Robertson.
Arizona OC Seth Doege and DC Danny Gonzales - who spent time coaching at Arizona State as well - deserve recognition in their own right, as well as head coach Brent Brennan for standing strong in the face of adversity.
What to Watch: Arizona Defense Being Tested in Different Manner
As mentioned above, the Wildcats were successful in containing three elite quarterbacks in the Big 12 in as many weeks.
The challenge that the Arizona State offense presents that the opponents before didn't is simple - Marcus Arroyo's unit is balanced.
Cincinnati typically falters once they face a deficit, while Baylor and Kansas both rank near the bottom of the league in rushing yards per game.
The Sun Devils possess the number three rushing attack in the Big 12 behind the one-two punch of Raleek Brown and Jeff Sims, while Sims has generally been effective when pushing the ball downfield in recent weeks as well. The offensive line has exceeded expectations, the receiving crew outside of Jordyn Tyson have emerged since the win over Texas Tech, and Arroyo has become more confident as the year has gone on when calling the shots.
X-Factor: LB Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott has truly been a do-it-all player for Arizona State over the last two seasons.
The senior leads the team in both tackles and sacks, while also providing support in areas that don't show up on the stat sheet.
Elliott embodies what it means to be a Sun Devil under Kenny Dillingham, and has been an exceptional field general - Friday night is an opportunity to be a game-wrecker one final time in front of the Mountain America Stadium crowd.
Prediction: Arizona State 27, Arizona 24
The Wildcats are red-hot entering what is arguably the most important Territorial Cup for both programs as far as determining future outlook in many years. Noah Fifita is playing as well as anyone at the quarterback position in the Big 12 over the last month, while Arizona’s secondary has been exceptional - shutting down Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, and Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson in the last three games.
The Sun Devils are better positioned to combat the defense behind a standout run game, a plethora of high-level weapons (including NFL-bound Jordyn Tyson), and a coaching staff that has dialed the right buttons in most scenarios this season. Expect Jeff Sims to have a solid game in his final home start, and for kicker Jesus Gomez to show heroics once again with a game-winning field goal for the third 27-24 final score of 2025.
