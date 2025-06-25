Sun Devils Who Can Exceed Expectations: Jordyn Tyson
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to enter the 2025 season on August 30 against FCS foe Northern Arizona - the team is expected to enter the opening game as a top 15 team in college football according to the preseason AP poll.
17 starting players return to the team from 2024 among both offense and defense, while the coaching staff returns in it's entirety as well.
WR Jordyn Tyson is one of the driving forces behind the team receiving substantial attention after accumulating 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season in Tempe.
The star junior can reach even new heights in 2025 even after making an unquestioned turn towards stardom the previous year.
Three reasons why Tyson can enjoy an even better season:
Increase in Passing Volume
This goes without saying - the offense in year one of the Marcus Arroyo experience was inherently run-first due to the presence of Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo departing to the NFL, the Sun Devils replenishing the skill positions, and QB Sam Leavitt's turn towards stardom assure that Arroyo will emphasize a more vertical attack in 2025.
This will likely benefit Tyson more than anyone else.
Built-In Continuity
The return of Arroyo, WR coach Hines Ward, and Leavitt will all benefit Tyson.
The dynamic playmaker was maximized in Arroyo's play-calling despite the emphasis on the run, while Ward has done an undeniably great job in his time as WR coach.
Lastly, Tyson's connection with Leavitt was apparent from day one - the pair could turn out to be the best duo in college football this season.
Natural Progression
This could be seen as an easy way out to explain potenial improvement - but it certainly is a factor.
Tyson is a superb athlete that runs crisp routes, has a great release against press coverage, and is typically consistently fluid on a rep-to-rep basis.
One area of improvement Tyson can focus on is working on consistency when catching passes - which is something that should be easily translatable to the upcoming season.
The rising NFL prospect is in store for an even more fruitful 2025 season.
