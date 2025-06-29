Arizona State Athletics Continue to Display Excellence
Arizona State athletics are making a comeback in a huge way.
Athletes such as Jon Rahm have stolen headlines in recent years as successful Sun Devil alumnus - but a large volume of the programs have been struggling to varying degrees.
Now, the hockey program has produced a first-ever first round pick in the NHL draft in Cullen Potter - that has kickstarted discussions about the direction the 26 athletic programs as a whole are heading in.
Athletic Director Graham Rossini has done an admirable job when it comes to maximizing the 'revenue' sports, while still also highlighting the Olympic sports in the same breadth.
The football program appears to be in as strong of a position as any other to produce the most professional talent, with Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson and potentially even C.J. Fite in position to join Cam Skattebo as recent Sun Devils to reach the NFL. Kenny Dillingham and staff have done an exceptional job at identifying talented players that also profile as strong culture fits - the payoff has been exquisite.
The baseball program could see a pair of high draft selections in this summer's MLB draft - Brandon Compton has been mocked in the second round of mock drafts, while Isaiah Jackson is an incredible power bat and glove that should translate to the next level
The basketball program has not developed a first round pick since Josh Christopher in 2021, but the success of Luguentz Dort and James Harden serve as proof that elite talent can come through Tempe - Marcus Adams Jr. could be a surprise riser this upcoming season in terms of draft stock.
The recent revenue sharing ruling, the ever-improving NIL collective in Tempe, and a leader in Rossini that has finally been willing to innovate has made all the difference at Arizona State - that is being reflected in numerous manners. Among those is the recently announced plans to renovate Desert Financial Arena that prove things are not what they used to be.
The future is incredibly bright for all 26 athletic programs behind an impressive group of coaches and excellent leadership at the top.
