Arizona State Athletics Continue to Display Excellence

ASU’s number of all-time first-round picks across all major sports leagues:



MLB - 30

NFL - 26

NBA - 9

NHL - 1 (Cullen Potter)

WNBA - 1 (Briann January)@FOX10Phoenix @TheSunDevils https://t.co/ZZIHhwJQLX pic.twitter.com/zFB5jNC5VF