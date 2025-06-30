Free Agency Fate of Former Arizona State Star Revealed
Former Arizona State star James Harden has reportedly once again cashed out in the free agency market.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Harden has declined his player option and intends to sign a new deal with the franchise once free agency opens on Monday.
From Charania:
"BREAKING: 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden is declining his player option and intends to sign a new two-year, $81.5 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN."
Harden, 35, spent two seasons at Arizona State under Herb Sendek from 2007-09, including his sophomore season that saw the All-American eclipse 20 points per contest.
The combo guard went on to be selected third overall in the 2009 draft - but didn't fully break out at the next level until a move to the Houston Rockets.
Harden has been on three different teams since moving on from Houston, but it appears that the Clippers could be a final destination of his illustrious NBA career.
Harden and OKC Thunder starter Luguentz Dort are the two major Sun Devil basketball alumni at the pro level - and both continue to support the program in various ways.
Harden has returned to campus on a virtual yearly basis to interact with the men's and women's teams alike - often gifting pairs of his signature shoes.
The 2018 NBA MVP has also recently entered the NIL sphere as a supporter of the program - revealing he made a sizable donation to the university's fund.
"I wanted to be part of helping the team and school get players. We're a very, very great program … If NIL is the problem, then I can help with that."
That effort could have aided in Bobby Hurley being able to land high-level recruits in Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. While neither returned for a second season in Tempe, Harden truly made a trailblazing move that other NBA players are hesitant to make.
Hurley has also been thrilled at what Harden has done during his time as head coach.
"It's not only the financial, James has been giving his time. He carves out time every year to come back and see the new team, be around the guys and share his experiences with them."
Read more about the upcoming Sun Devil basketball season here and here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Harden's return to Los Angeles when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.