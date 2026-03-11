Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

The Orlando Magic can’t catch a break when it comes to the injury bug, and it’s going to make it tough for them to land a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

Orlando is currently the No. 7 seed in the East with a 35-28 record, but it is a home underdog on Wednesday against the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are putting the pressure on the New York Knicks for the No. 3 spot, and they’re seventh in net rating in the 2025-26 season. With James Harden now in the fold, Cleveland is all in to win a title this season.

As for the Magic, they made an all-in trade for Desmond Bane in the offseason, but injuries to Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero have stunted this team’s growth. Right now, Wagner and Anthony Black are both out indefinitely with injuries.

Cleveland is already 2-0 against the Magic this season, but it’s just 6-14 against the spread when favored on the road. Does that open the door for the short-handed Magic to cover on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -3.5 (-110)

Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cavs: -166

Magic: +140

Total

225.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cavaliers vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Cavs record: 40-25

Magic record: 35-28

Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – out

Keon Ellis – available

James Harden – available

Tyrese Proctor – out

Olivier Sarr – out

Max Strus – out

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – out

Anthony Black – out

Jase Richardson – available

Jonathan Isaac – available

Cavaliers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Evan Mobley 15+ Points (-179)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mobley could have big game with Allen out:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley should see an expanded role on offense on Wednesday with Jarrett Allen out, and I’m going to lay a little more juice on this points prop to get him down to 15+ against Orlando’s stingy defense.

This season, Mobley is averaging 19.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 14 games with Allen out of the lineup, scoring at least 15 points in 11 of those matchups. Overall, the All-Star forward is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3.

While the 3-point shot hasn’t developed for Mobley as much as the Cavs would like, he’s still scored 15 or more points in five straight games and had 13 and 20 points in two games against Orlando earlier this season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

I also shared in Peter’s Points why the Cavs are worth a look to win as road favorites:

Cleveland is favored on the road against Orlando, which is down both Franz Wagner and Anthony Black. That puts the Magic in a precarious position, as they are just 16-22 straight up against teams that are .500 or better and only three games over .500 without Wagner this season.

The Cavs have a worse net rating than Orlando over their last 10 games, but Cleveland had wins by 14 and 16 over this Magic team back in late January. Now with Harden in the fold, the Cavs are an even more dangerous offensive team, which should spell trouble for a short-handed Magic squad.

Orlando ranks 17th in offensive rating and 25th in effective field goal percentage this season while the Cavs are sixth and seventh in those two categories. On top of that, the Magic are just 2-3 against the spread as home underdogs and 13-17 against the spread at home overall.

I don’t mind betting on Cleveland to win this game, especially since the betting market has vaulted them into the No. 2 spot in the odds in the East since the deadline.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.