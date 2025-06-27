Arizona State Athletic Director Believes in Bobby Hurley
The Arizona State Sun Devil basketball program is in limbo.
Head coach Bobby Hurley entered year 10 with high hopes after securing commitments from blue chip 2025 recruits in Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon.
A promising start to the 2024-25 season that saw the team start non-conference play 9-2 fell apart in the first season of Big 12 play - they finished 4-16 in conference play behind. a myriad of factors.
That resulted in a mass exodus from the program - Trevor Best is the only returning player from last season, and AD Graham Rossini opted to retain Hurley for the final year of his contract despite back-to-back letdown seasons.
While Hurley is certainly facing pressure as a potential lame duck, Rossini made it clear that there remains belief in the longtime head coach heading into the start of the season in November in a talk to media on Thursday.
Via Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest:
“I believe in Bobby Hurley … I know he wants to compete and I know he wants to be a Sun Devil … His body of work has been largely successful. I think there’s more in the tank.”
Hurley has been tasked with rebuilding the roster to be much different compared to last season - something that he alluded to earlier this month.
"It's one thing to say the Big 12 is a tough league, but to experience it, I figured we had to get more bodies, more size, more depth."
Many of the main pitfalls of last season rested in the overall construction of the roster - not having enough bodies rostered constrained Hurley to only being able to play six-to-seven players on a game by game basis late in the season. .
The lack of a 'pure' point guard also arguably held back the talented Sun Devil roster - Hurley addressed the lack of floor general in the form of Moe Odum via the transfer portal.
Arizona State enters the final season of Hurley's contract in what will be a brutal Big 12 - now is time to wait and see if the head man can lead the program to a season in a similar manner of the 2022-23 team.
