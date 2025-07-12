Arizona State-Texas Tech is Top Big 12 Game
The stretch run of the offseason is here for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are looking to replicate incredible momentum that was built a season ago - where Kenny Dillingham's program took a leap from three victories to 11.
The unexpected Big 12 championship and coming within a singular play of winning a College Football Playoff game has certainly raised the program's profile moving forward, but the games obviously must be played before any firm conclusions can be made.
Still, there are a small handful of games that should be circled on the calendar - one of which is against Texas Tech on October 18 according to Bill Connelly of ESPN.
More on the upcoming matchup below:
Texas Tech at Arizona State (Oct. 18).
"The defending champ against the offseason's buzziest team. The Red Raiders took down ASU in Lubbock, Texas, last season 30-22, but it was well before the Sun Devils found fifth gear. Which team will be in proper midseason form for this one?"
There are many others in the football world that are subscribing to the matchup being a potentially elite one - Josh Pate of CBS Sports has been adamant on that sentiment for some time.
"I went with Texas Tech at Arizona State because I think it's the biggest game in that conference this year... I think that both of these rosters are the two rosters that stand the best shot of having fringe national title potential in that conference."
Texas Tech brought in one of the very best transfer portal classes in the country and could be considered the most talented team in paper in the conference, while Arizona State returns ample talent from the title-winning 2024 squad.
As mentioned above, the Red Raiders controlled much of last year's meeting against the Sun Devils, and star QB Sam Leavitt struggled mightily in parts of the matchup in what was the Big 12 debut for the program.
One thing is for sure - Texas Tech and Arizona State are two of the programs that are best positioned for long-term success in the conference. This game could surely serve as a litmus test moving forward for both.
