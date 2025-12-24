Arizona State's Big 12 Litmus Test is Early in Conference Play

TEMPE -- Big 12 play is officially on the horizon for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils.

The program suffered several setbacks in the last week of action, most crucial of which was the 78-75 loss to Oregon State that doubled as the first "bad" loss of the season, while also beginning a losing streak that won't have the potential to be broken until the conference opener on January 3 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to his team during a timeout in their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils also lost guard Trevor Best and forward Allen Mukeba over the last week, further compounding depth concerns that began with injuries that occurred before the regular season even started.

Now, the team will be thrust into a Big 12 conference that is widely considered the best league in all of college basketball - and they will face a trio of national title contenders as their welcoming gift in year two of being members of the conference.

January 7 @ #10 BYU

The BYU Cougars have undeniably been one of the best teams in the nation to this point of the season - posting a 12-1 non-conference record, with their lone loss coming to fellow national contenders in the UConn Huskies.

The Cougars are catalyzed by freshman AJ Dybantsa - the number one recruit in the 2025 class that has dazzled the nation with averages of 23.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.8 APG on a blistering mark of 59.1% from the floor. Guards Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III comprise the other two pieces of the three-headed monster on the roster, with several plug-and-play role players surrounding the stars.

This is an undeniably daunting game for the Sun Devils - the environment at the Marriott Center will make the pursuit of a victory even more challenging.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

January 14 @ #1 Arizona

There's no denying that Arizona has been among the most impressive teams in the nation this season, as they have started the season 12-0 with wins over Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn, and Alabama behind an offense that averages nearly 90 points per contest.

Eight players average at least six points per contest, most vital of which are freshmen Brayden Burries, who has catalyzed the perimeter creation of this team, while forward Koa Peat has become a force to be reckoned with in the lane.

This will be another daunting task, as Arizona State has only won five games in Tucson since the turn of the century.

January 18 @ #8 Houston

Houston entered the season as one of - if not the biggest - favorites to win it all in 2025-26.

They have struggled a bit more than one would expect, but post an 11-1 record nonetheless, also showing that this season's team might have a higher ceiling offensively as well in the process.

Seniors Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan have been accompanied by freshman Kingston Flemings in comprising the trio of standouts that are averaging double-figure scoring numbers, while freshman big Chris Cenac Jr. has flashed immense upside on both ends of the floor.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .