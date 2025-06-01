Who Replaces Cam Skattebo as Sun Devils' Lead Running Back?
Running back Cam Skattebo made a gigantic impact on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2024 season.
Apart from finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, Skattebo led the nation with 1,711 rushing yards and had a staggering 21 rushing touchdowns. Now with the hulking running back off to greener pastures, getting drafted by the New York Giants, it opens the door for someone new to grab the brass ring in Tempe.
Skattebo’s backup, Kyson Brown, had himself a solid season in limited fashion. However, you could argue that Brown slots in as a pass-catching threat, like he did sparingly last season for the Sun Devils.
Most notably, his enormous play in the season opener against Wyoming, where he caught a 68 yard pass all the way to the house.
On the ground, Brown rushed for 4.8 yards per carry, and had a breakout game where he ran for 100 yards against Arizona during Rivalry Week.
Along the way, ASU got some help from the transfer portal, securing Army running back Kanye Udoh, who was an electric back for the Black Knights. Udoh ran for 1,117 yards and secured 10 touchdowns, though he was rarely used for aerial attack. Army was primarily a running team, so 99% of Udoh’s production was on the ground.
Though he’s not quite built like a bowling ball like his predecessor, he thrives on volume and has an elusive first step. Knowing coach Kenny Dillingham, he’ll like to have someone he can rely on to carry the ball in bulk.
Dillingham has even gone on record to say on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” that even in his conversations with the junior that he sees the vision with Udoh being Skattebo’s replacement.
However, don’t be surprised to see the Sun Devils roll out a committee.
No one can replace Skattebo one-for-one, but the 1-2 punch of Udoh and Brown can give Arizona State more versatility in the long run.
Udoh can be the early down back and attempt to gain as many yards as possible, while Brown can be valuable in tempo sets and third-down packages.
While ASU’s offense won’t look as dominant without No. 4 in the backfield anymore, it doesn’t mean that the Sun Devils won’t be dangerous. A thunder-and-lightning combo could be just what the doctor ordered for a versatile attack and to stay alive in the playoff hunt again.
Skattebo’s shoes will be tough to fill, but Sun Devil fans can be optimistic about the future of their program.
