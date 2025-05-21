Potential NFL Landing Spots for Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson
The Arizona State football program is quickly becoming a pipeline for NFL talent - the proof is in the duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.
Leavitt and Tyson both feel bound to be picked very high in the 2026 NFL Draft - there is still a season ahead to solidify their respective positions, but the dynamic talents are unlikely to disappoint.
Leavitt's potential landing spots when it comes to finding an NFL home are clear. Tyson's potential fits are around, but many of the prospective fits could be looking for a quarterback before a new receiver.
Nonetheless, three franchises that could factor into the race for who could end up being the top receiver in April's draft:
Cleveland Browns
The Browns are a blatant example of a franchise that is currently reeling at multiple spots on the field.
The franchise could ultimately opt to draft a quarterback with a presumed top-five pick after taking fliers on both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
That doesn't necessarily mean that Tyson should be discounted as a fit.
The smooth route runner would be an ideal fit alongside Jerry Jeudy - it also helps that the Browns' depth at the position behind Jeudy is sparse.
New York Jets
New York appears to be leaning in as a power run squad in the 2025 season - and they could be in play to select a quarterback in what is considered to be a stronger class as well.
Again, Tyson would be a great addition to a WR room that is lacking depth behind star Garrett Wilson.
Tyson would bring much more balance to what could be an imbalanced offense this upcoming season.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle decided to shake-up what was once seen as one of the better wide receiver groups in football - as they traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released longtime slot Tyler Lockett.
In comes the opportunity for Tyson to compliment rising star Jaxon Smith-Njigba as potential great targets for Sam Darnold - or even Jalen Milroe.
The Texas native would be an awesome fit in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system - this is a potential pairing that is absolutely worth paying attention to.
The season at hand for Tyson is a massive one, as the former three-star recruit is among the most vital pieces to the success of Arizona State's season - and could make up one half of the best duo in college football if things go according to plan.
