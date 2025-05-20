3 Most Important Sun Devils in 2025
Arizona State football is the main event in the Valley of the Sun.
Not only are the Sun Devils expected to enter the season as a top-10 ranked program, they have also become of legitimate interest to alumni and fans of the program around the world.
Every single player on the 2025 roster will be vital to the ultimate successes of the team, but a small handful of stars stand above the rest when it comes to the vitality of defending the Big 12 title.
The three players that could be key to the ultimate fate of the program this season:
Sam Leavitt
Leavitt will be at the center of virtually all conversations surrounding the program this season.
The redshirt sophomore enjoyed a blazing finish to the 2024 season in what was an improbable run to the Big 12 title.
The gunslinger managed to produce an incredibly impressive season all-around, but the lack of turnovers/putting the ball in danger is perhaps what is most attention-grabbing when it comes to his game.
Leavitt is already well beyond schedule as a processor, while also displaying an athletic ability reminiscent to program legend Taylor Kelly and an arm that is as live as any QB that preceeded him in Tempe.
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is the thunder to Leavitt's lightning.
As if it hadn't been documented enough, Tyson thoroughly impressed in his first season playing at ASU - amassing over 1,110 yards and 10 touchdowns while missing the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.
Tyson's naturally smooth release off of the line of scrimmage, fluid route running, and unexpected catch radius make him an all-around threat virtually anywhere on the field. OC Marcus Arroyo will continue to find creative ways to get the ball to Tyson - who is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Prince Dorbah
Dorbah burst onto the scene as a quality edge rusher in Tempe in 2023.
Last season was unfortunately riddled with injury, but the Texas transfer gets one more season with the Sun Devils in 2025.
He will presumably be the go-to option off the edge in a season where the program hopes to see marked improvements when it comes to pressuring the quarterback - that was one of the areas of relative weakness on last year's squad.
