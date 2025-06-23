EXCLUSIVE: Ace Leutele Talks Arizona State Sun Devils Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to recruit prospects in the 2028 recruiting class. While they have offered multiple prospects at multiple positions, they have already started to make certain players feel wanted even being restricted with conversations.
One of the prospects that the Arizona State Sun Devils offered and has made an early priority is Ace Leutele. Leutele is a Mater Dei High School Safety prospect in the 2028 class. The talented prospect caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the offer and more.
"Getting an offer from Arizona State means a lot because they are a deep poly-oriented team and are a great school all in one," Leutele stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect has hopes to build a relationship with all of the coaches, not just one coach.
"I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with every coach at Arizona State and would love to keep in touch with every single one of them."
The talented recruit is looking forward to making a return visit, as he has already visited the Sun Devils.
"I would love to visit ASU again sometime in the future for sure. The first time I went was in January with my 7on7 team and liked what the coaches were telling us and the tour they had for us.
While there are many schools that have started to stand out, one of the schools that have made a difference thus far is the USC Trojans.
"USC stands out a lot because of their recruiters and because it is a home team that I grew up watching a lot."
The talented prospect thinks of many players that were in college before him when it comes to Arizona State.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of one of my older cousins, Jacob Kongaika, as he is currently there right now, and obviously Jack Jones, Brandon Aiyuk, Merlin Robertson, and a list full of players. But I also think about the program that they are building up, which can also compete with the other top schools.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started make a difference. Leutele confirmed that the Sun Devils are onh his radar.
"The Sun Devils are on my Radar for sure, but I would love to come back out to ASU to check it out again and meet the staff with my family sometime later on in the future."
