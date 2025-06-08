Where Does Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk Rank Among NFL WRs?
Brandon Aiyuk's positive contributions and overall meaning to Arizona State football cannot be understated in the years since the San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver departed the program.
Aiyuk joined Herm Edwards' team in 2018 via JUCO after being asked to change positions by other interested programs such as Alabama.
Aiyuk proved the Sun Devils right - 1,192 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in the 2019 season resulted in the 6' weapon being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Aiyuk proved to be an impact player from day one of his career - he totaled 18 receiving touchdowns and didn't fall below 748 yards through three seasons in the league.
Year four proved to be the most fruitful yet - Aiyuk totaled 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in a season that the 49ers fell just short of winning the Super Bowl in.
Aiyuk was rewarded for his efforts over the first four seasons of his career with a four-year megadeal in August of last season.
The former Sun Devil struggled over seven games to begin 2024 after the connection with Brock Purdy proved to be significantly weaker in the follow-up of the Super Bowl appearance.
This begs the question - where does Aiyuk rank in the NFL when it comes to what is potentially the deepest position in the league?
The general consensus seems to be one that is polarizing - Aiyuk was a near-unanimous top 10 player at the position following the dominant 2023 season, but last year shifted some opinions.
Now, the dynamic playmaker is going to have to work his way back up the rankings, as rising stars such as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are rapidly rising up the ranks, while vets such as Nico Collins took the legue by storm while Aiyuk was working on recovering from the knee injury suffered in week seven.
It's too early to discount Aiyuk - the Sun Devil great is resilient, is returning to Kyle Shanahan's receiver-friendly system, will be able to play off of George Kittle, and most importantly will look to rediscover a previously strong connection with Purdy.
For now, it feels fair to say Aiyuk firmly grades out as a high level WR1 - which is likely in the top 10-20 range.
Read more about Aiyuk embracing his temporary role as a coach while recovering from the injury here, and if the talented wideout can help the 49ers return to the Super Bowl here.
