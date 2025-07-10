Arizona State in Position to Land 2026 Recruit
The Arizona State football program has experienced some unfortunate setbacks in recent weeks on the recruiting trail after starting the cycle on an undeniably high note.
Blue chip recruits such as QB Jake Fette created positive momentum ahead of National Signing Day, but recent losses such as failing to be a finalist for 2026 four star WR Devin Fitzgerald have been a bit demoralizing.
The Sun Devils could be looking at getting back on track in the coming days - one potential commitment could be coming on Friday.
More on the process from Greg Smith of ON3:
"Cincinnati (Ohio) tight end Landen Miree is closing in on a commitment date on Friday July 11. He’s got a final four of Arizona State, Baylor , Florida State and Washington . But there are two programs really separating from the pack at this point."
"Arizona State has been trending in the RPM lately, emerging as a heavy favorite in the recruitment."
Miree had this to say about the Sun Devils' pursuit of him previously:
“With Arizona State the relationships between me and the coaches, we’ve been at it for about a year and a half now,” Miree said. “They’ve been persistent with it the whole way through. They’ve probably been the most real coaches I’ve talked to during this recruitment process.”
Florida State still figures to be a stout contender in the final days before Miree's commitment is decided - but the player development that Arizona State can tangibly bring to the table could be enough to close the deal.
Tight ends coach Jason Mohns has done a phenomenal job in maximizing Chamon Metayer over the last year - now the senior has potential to finish as an All-Big 12 team contender come December.
AJ Ia also figures in as a potential impact player long-term. The freshman is built in a similar manner of Rob Gronkowski - he could even be too good to not see the field despite sitting behind Metayer at this present moment.
