Arizona State Commit Discusses Coaching Staff
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than four weeks out from opening the 2025 regular season against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The 11 win output in 2024 raised eyebrows around the country - including from prospective recruits in future classes.
Position coaches such as Shaun Aguano, Diron Reynolds, and Jason Mohns have completely shifted the perception of the Sun Devil program moving forward - particularly when it comes to putting together a tangible track record of player development to the table.
The narrative shift has resulted in an impressive 2026 class to this point - including the in-demand Landen Miree, a tight end out of Cincinnati, Ohio that committed to play for Arizona State in recent weeks.
Miree joined Brad Denny's 'Speak of the Devils' podcast recently to discuss the process that lead to his commitment to play for the program in July.
"I tell a lot of people this, I just feel like the coaches, the coaching staff is the realest in the game right now. Like they kept it real for me since day one. They was the most persistent coaches recruiting me throughout this whole process. And I also like that they reach out with my family more than they do me. So I really respect that."
Kenny Dillingham's recruiting strategy is finally taking firm shape - target strong culture fits, ignore traditional recruiting pipelines, and make each target feel important on a consistent basis.
The marked strategy has shifted the out look of the program - the Sun Devils are now serious threats to win battles in Texas and can now go into states such as Ohio successfully as well.
As for the tight end room, AJ Ia, Jayden Fortier, and Khamari Anderson are all in position to be major players with the program moving forward along with Miree - the quarterback situation should still remain strong regardless if Sam Leavitt remains in Tempe beyond 2025 as well.
The 2025 Arizona State season is set to begin on August 30.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the future recruiting prospects of the Arizona State football program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!