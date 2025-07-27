Who Are Potential Breakout Freshman Candidates for ASU's Offense?
Kenny Dillingham has worked tirelessly to improve the infrastructure of Arizona State football since taking over as head coach in November 2022.
Part of that effort has reflected in the efforts the program has made to improve recruiting outputs - both via the transfer portal and the high school ranks.
The PHNX Sun Devils podcast recently discussed incoming freshman that have the most to game in the fall practices that are to come in short order - six different players were selected here, but ASU on SI focuses on only three in particular here.
The players that were named by PHNX:
AJ Ia
Ia was a major get for the Sun Devils and tight ends coach Jason Mohns.
The four star recruit already possesses an NFL build and athleticism. The California native truly has potential to see real playing time this season even with the presence of All-Big 12 selection Chamon Metayer still in the picture.
Michael "Butter" Tollefson
Tollefson will presumably be competing to be the third string quarterback this season - as four star recruit Cameron Dyer will likely be out of commission all season due to a knee injury.
Tollefson is truly an intriguing player that was offered by numerous power four programs and has the distinct ability to posture himself as a frontrunner to be the next starting QB for the Sun Devils post Sam Leavitt.
Cory Butler Jr.
Butler is a three star receiving prospect that selected the Sun Devils over programs such as Oregon, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Brigham Young.
His 5-foot-9 frame likely will not allow him to consistently play on the outside, but the speed-hands combo should absolutely land him a spot in the slot long term in Tempe - even if it's not until 2026.
Uriah Neloms is another freshman receiver that is worth mentioning - the Arizona product is a much bigger build of 6-foot-4, while also playing quarterback as a senior in high school.
The potential first time to see these players in action is on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
