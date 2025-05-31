Three Most Important Arizona State Football Games in 2025
Anticipation is building up like never ahead of the 2025 season for the Arizona State football program.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three as head coach fully aware that the expectations are sky-high - but the team is well equipped to battle through those said expectations.
With that in mind, what are the most important games for the Sun Devils to re-take the crown as Big 12 champions this season?
Here are three that stand above the rest due to various factors:
3. Arizona
It's difficult to leave a rival out of these type of rankings.
Yes, four of the last five Territorial Cup matchups have resulted in lopsided final results, but this game remains crucial no matter.
It's a yearly litmus test for who the current power broker in the state is, serves as a big game when it comes to recruiting efforts, and could very well hold Big 12 title game implications.
There's also the possibility that Arizona surprises pundits and outperforms expectations as well - don't sleep on this game come November 28.
2. Baylor
The tone-setter.
Arizona State will travel to Texas for the conference opener for the second straight year - Baylor will prove to be another huge test.
The Bears will come into the game having played both Auburn and SMU in the non-conference slate, while Dave Aranda could be leading a revamped defense in support of standout QB Sawyer Robertson.
This game will surely be one where the Sun Devils can re-assert themselves as a power in the conference.
1. Texas Tech
A matchup that could be worthy of a 'College Gameday' appearance in Tempe.
The Red Raiders and Sun Devils could very well be the class of the Big 12 when it comes to how the rosters are shaping up on paper - both teams could be heading into the week eight meeting with either one loss or undefeated.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the rest of the Arizona State offense will be tested by one of the very best incoming transfer classes in the country - the potential for a Kenny Dillingham/Joey Mcguire rubber match adds another layer of intrigue as well.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports even believes that this will ultimately be the most significant matchup of the week - and one that could determine the Big 12.
Read more about the 2025 Sun Devils schedule, in this case what the most challenging contests will be here.
