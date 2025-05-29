Arizona State Football in Opposite Trajectory of Rival
Arizona State football is moving out of what was one of the most bleak periods in the history of the program into what should be incredibly green pastures under third year head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The trajectory of Sun Devil football appears to be inversely related to their most significant rival in the Arizona Wildcats - who arguably plateaued two seasons ago.
Arizona State appeared to be in a much better place at the start of the decade behind star QB Jayden Daniels, what seemed to be stability within the coaching staff, and Arizona having hired a little-known head coach by the name of Jedd Fisch.
The 38-15 victory over the Wildcats on November 27, 2021 appeared to validate that the power structure within the state was fully in the Sun Devils' control for years to come - the victory was the fifth consecutive by Arizona State in the series, after all.
Then early 2022 threw the program in Tempe a curveball.
Daniels entered the transfer portal in February after previously committing to staying with the program for a fourth season - Ricky Pearsall and others joined in the exodus.
This was compounded with NCAA investigations surrounding recruiting practices during COVID-19 inspired 'dead periods' where prospective recruits could not be on campuses of pursuing universities.
The resulting fallout included Herm Edwards being fired three games into the season, several staff members being placed on leave, and the Sun Devils finishing the season with a 3-9 record, including a loss to Arizona in Tucson.
The Kenny Dillingham hiring began what turned out to be a program-saver in Tempe, but that wasn't without experiencing growing pains and watching their top rival enjoy major success.
The 2023 season saw the Wildcats enjoy a historic 10-3 season - with the three losses only being of the one-score variety. Arizona also drubbed the Sun Devils in Tempe to begin a win streak in the series.
Then Fisch abruptly left to the University of Washington.
Brent Brennan was brought in on-the-fly to replace Fisch, and the resulting turnover was too much for the program to overcome last season, while the Sun Devils obviously made a program-defining run to the College Football Playoff.
The major lesson that can be taken away from this saga is how fast things can change for any program in college football - especially in the modern landscape.
