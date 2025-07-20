How Important is Cardae Mack to Arizona State?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different players in their 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many of the nation's best players and most underrated players at their respective position.
One of the Sun Devils best players in the 2026 recruiting class thus far is Cardae "All Day" Mack. Nicknamed "All Day" for being at the top of his game all day long when he plays games. Mack is a running back who is a different kind. He doesn't fit in, he sets the bar, and that is exactly what he has done for the remainder of the 2026 recruiting class, as he is one of the most locked in players in the class despite being one of the top players in the country.
Mack is very excited to be part of the 2026 class with the Sun Devils, as he originally confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he is glad to be a Sun Devils commit. Here is exactly what he said in the month of June.
"It is really great to be committed," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State On SI. "I get to be part of a team that will be a national championship team over the next few years. Also, I get to be around great guys and great cultures."
He also detailed his decision to shut his recruitment down, as this is something that the Sun Devils take a lot of pride in. When they can get a great player in the class and they stay committed to the Sun Devils.
"No, I have officially shut my recruitment down. I see no point in going to visit schools I’ve been to already, an official visit is not going to change anything."
The Sun Devils are one of the better team when it comes to keeping players locked in. This is something that has made Cardae Mack a very talented, but reliable piece to the puzzle. He is a huge puzzle piece to the 2026 recruiting class.
Mack will likely be their lone running back commit when the class is said and done in December and ongoing. The future is bright for the Sun Devils in the backfield, as they can rely on how good he is on the field. The Sun Devils will put their effort into other positions, as they hope to bring in the best of the best.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!