Big 12 Media Day Takeaways For Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving towards the 2025 season opener on August 30 with high hopes.
ASU just wrapped up being the focus at Big 12 Media Days last week - the program garnered incredible respect from many in the media - but what are the major takeaways that fans can run with before game one is upon us?
Three major things that can be taken from last Tuesday:
Arizona State is Most Talented Team in Conference
Arizona State had five players selected to the All-Big 12 Team prior to Media Days being held - Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Ben Coleman, C.J. Fite, and Xavion Alford were the selections.
Baylor received the second most selections with four, while one could argue the Sun Devils should have had more - Clayton Smith, Chamon Metayer, and Keith Abney II are among those who were potentially worthy.
Either way, the Sun Devils are entering the season as the most experienced team with the most continuity - and arguably the best coaching.
Sun Devils Have Right Mentality
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was the last coach to speak to media on Tuesday, and got quite candid when asked about how the team is approaching entering the new season with an expanded set of expectations.
"We really didn't do anything special. We did something normal. How do we not become what normal teams do in our situation...fall back?"
This is the right avenue to take answer wise - as the Sun Devils remain disrespected by some. Even if they were receiving unanimous praise, it typically doesn't end well when a team enters a new season expecting top-shelf results instead of committing to work towards goals.
Arizona State is Well Respected in General
Fellow coaches spent time heaping praise on Dillingham and what he has built in Tempe - particularly Colorado's Deion Sanders.
While the Sun Devils were not selected to repeat as champions in a straw poll of conference coaches, there were four that believe that the repeat will happen - that is a phenomenal sign for the team this season.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upcoming 2025 Sun Devil season and what was said at conference Media Days when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.