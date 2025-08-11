Arizona State Underclassmen Profile: Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
One of the major points of emphasis for the Arizona State football program since Kenny Dillingham took over as head coach in November of 2022 has been to take advantage of the ever-changing transfer portal era.
Dillingham has created a well-connected network between the support staff that has resulted in acquiring commitments from under-the-rader players such as Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Prince Dorbah, and several other high-level players.
Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are two other major examples at the safety position - unfortunately, they will not be able to play collegiate football forever.
Enter Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
Wilson is a redshirt sophomore out of Dallas, Texas - which continues the streak of reeling in products out of the state.
The safety originally committed to Washington State and played for the program for two seasons - starting in his sophomore season. He eventually opted to transfer to Arizona State after Cougars head coach Jake Dickert departed.
More on Wilson from the official Arizona State Athletics page:
- "Appeared in all 12 games, five as a starter in 2024 for the Cougs, and made 47 tackles with 2.5 for loss and three pass breakups with one forced fumble."
- "Appeared in four games as a true freshman and had six tackles on season."
- "Attended Keller Central High School in Dallas…as a junior, he recorded 19 tackles on defense and also played quarterback…as a senior, made 62 tackles with two interceptions."
- "Rated No. 67 among The Dallas Morning News Top-100…rated three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com…rated No. 93 safety in the country by 247Sports.com."
Wilson ultimately opted for the upside of playing under former Washington State/current ASU DC Brian Ward and position coach Bryan Carrington over the guarantee to play consistently right away.
Wilson could have made the correct decision in both ways - as Dillingham and Ward have both been complimentary of what has been seen over the course of fall camp.
Wilson capped this off with an interception in the Maroon and Gold game - while he will not start in 2025, there is certainly a distinct possibility that he will in the next season.
