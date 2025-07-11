Film Friday: Sun Devils' Commit Ronald Derrick
Ronald Derrick is a defense line commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils, who committed back in June he has remained loyal to his commitment and has not teased a flip or even a de-commitment at this time he committed very early on as he visited and committed the day after his visit he brings a lot to the table, but also has some things that he needs to improve upon.
Caleb Sisk dug deep to break down the film of the talented prospect/commit.
Strengths
Outside/Edge: the talented prospect has plenty of potential to be able to flex out towards the Edge, as he has shown many times in his high school tape that he can play off the edge, especially in a three down lineman situation.
Filling The Gap: a major part of being a defensive lineman is finding ways to fill the gap on the interior of the defensive line. This is something that the talented prospect finds ways to do very frequently, even from the outside position in the three down lineman set. He does well on the inside and have shown some domination in his high school career when attacking the inside.
Things To Work On
Bag Of Tricks: the Texas high school football star has a very limited bag when it comes to moves at the point of attack. He doesn’t use many swim moves or even ripped as majority of the time he is bull rushing while this can be good for filling the gap, he will need to develop more than attack point with certain moves before reaching the college level.
Physical: he has plenty of power, but has to channel it all together. It is clear that at times it doesn’t feel like he’s giving his full power or things behind the point of attack if he can full on dominate someone like he does in half of the clips, he will be in great shape for the college level however, I just want to see this more frequently as during his high school tape there is times where it seems he isn’t attacking the point as often or hard.
Overall
Overall, I would grade the prospect of someone who can come in and learn the system before gaining playing time. The talented defensive lineman isn’t exactly your day one starter. However, that is not an issue. He will need to develop in the system, and he will need to develop some more traits before seeing the field frequently.
I believe he has a higher upside on the interior defensive line and if it’s in a four down set, he needs to be near the middle, if it’s a three down, I would still like to see him down the middle instead of on the edge, however his versatility to bounce out to the Edge shows that he could be an ace for the staff as long as all the pieces are put together in this puzzle.
