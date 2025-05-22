Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk Seeking to Rebound From Injury
In a series highlighting former Arizona State Sun Devil such as Spencer Torkelson and Luguentz Dort, the excellence surrounding the program hasn't been at a higher level in quite some time.
That excellence extends to the football world as well, as San Francisco 49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk is set to enter year six of his NFL career after spending two seasons in Tempe from 2018-19.
Aiyuk transferred to Herm Edwards' program after playing two seasons at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA.
Part of the reason Aiyuk chose ASU over competition such as Alabama and Tennessee is due to the fact that the coaches pursuing him promised a spot at wide receiver, while other programs attempted to sell a move to defense.
The decision paid dividends, as Aiyuk managed to play with quality quarterbacks in Manny Wilkins and Jayden Daniels over the two years in Tempe.
The dynamic playmaker was nothing short of sensational in the opportunities he received - particularly in 2019, where the speedster built up an impressive statistical profile of 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns - along with securing a massive touchdown that pushed the Sun Devils over the top over a top-10 ranked Oregon squad in November of that year.
The production from the 2019 season yielded a substantial bump in draft stock, and Aiyuk was selected in the first round by the 49ers.
Aiyuk put forth significant production from day one in the league - which peaked in 2023 when he totaled 75 catches for 1,342 yards.
The run to the Super Bowl also yielded moderate results, as Aiyuk reeled in nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games during the postseason.
The 2024 season did not bear the same results, as Aiyuk got off to a slow start of just 25 receptions in seven games before suffering a severe season-ending knee injury.
Writing the Sun Devil great off isn't a wise decision, as Aiyuk is set to return to an offense that is catered to what he does extraordinarily well.
Kyle Shanahan is a wizard when it comes to creatively utilizing skill talent, Brock Purdy is secured as the franchise QB, and the run game should be back to standard this season with a healthy Christian McCafrey.
