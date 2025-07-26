EXCLUSIVE: Mekhi Hodge Talks ASU Recruiting Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players in a plethora of different classes, and have been looking to bring the best of the best to the program. This includes players from the future classes. Kenny Dillingham is one of the better head football coaches in the nation, and has been looking to bring players in from all over.
He has done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as he is looking to get the best players from out west, while targeting players all over the nation.
One of their top targets in the 2027 class is a player who resides inside the state of Arizona. That player being one of the better players at the tight end position. That player is Mekhi Hodge. he plays tight end at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix is a hot spot that is the home of many of the best players in the state of Arizona.
Hodge has a lot of great opinions on the Arizona State Sun Devils, and recently detailed a lot of the newest updates in his recruitment. This came via an interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI where he discussed everything new in his recruitment as well as who he is communicating with on the Sun Devils staff.
"I'm just looking at how I could get better and improve my game at this time," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Which coach does the talented prospect speak with the most from the Arizona State Sun Devils staff? He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I mainly talk to Coach Reagle and Coach TB, the recruitment coordinator."
Will the talented prospect visit the Arizona State Sun Devils? That is the millon dollar question at the time. Here is what he had to say about a possible visit.
"They have talked about coming on game day, but no visit talks yet."
There are many different schools that he has been speaking with often. He detailed which schools those are, as he has been talking to one of the program's biggest rivals.
"I mainly talk to Arizona, Virginia, Wyoming, Northern Arizona, and UTEP."
He detailed what is next for him in his recruitment and his life, as he is hopeful to do something in particular.
"I feel like what’s next for me is just to get more offers and improve my game."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!