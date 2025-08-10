Revisiting ASU's 2025 Schedule Prediction
Week two of fall camp is now complete for the 2025 Arizona State football team.
The Sun Devils completed a successful run at Camp Tontozona over the preceding days - that ended with an incredible showing by Brian Ward's defense.
Fall camp has truly only yielded one practice that was maligned by head coach Kenny Dillingham. The general consistency from the team coupled with conspicuous standouts over the last two weeks has lent to the belief that Arizona State can truly build off of a 10 win campaign a year ago.
Today, ASU on SI revisits a comprehensive schedule prediction - predicting a win or loss on a game-by-game basis with reasonings below each prediction.
Northern Arizona: Win
This is self-explanatory. The talent gap is massive with all due respect to the Lumberjacks.
@Mississippi State: Win
The matchup in Starkville has potential to be tricky due to the Bulldogs having a rowdy crowd and the potential for inclement weather. However, the Sun Devils have a significant advantage roster and coaching wise. Expect a double digit victory.
Texas State: Win
The Bobcats make a return trip to Tempe, seeking revenge on the loss in San Marcos last season. The Sun Devils should have little to no issue securing the victory here.
@Baylor: Loss
Arizona State begins conference play on a sour note for a second consecutive season - once again dropping a road game to a very talented Texas-based team. This should be a shootout.
Texas Christian: Win
The Sun Devils face a quick turnaround, as they play another high-powered offense less than a week after Baylor. TCU's questionable defense gives Arizona State an innate advantage here.
@Utah: Win
Utah typically has their way against Arizona State in Salt Lake City, and the Utes are very likely the best team when it comes to the trenches in the Big 12. However, Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the balanced ASU offense crack the code en route to a massive victory.
Texas Tech: Win
Perhaps the most consequential Big 12 matchup this season - the two squads are quite arguably the best on paper in the conference. Texas Tech coming out on top is a reasonable position here, but Leavitt provides more security at the QB spot.
Houston: Win
This will be a trickier game than some may assume, but the talent gap is still too much for the Cougars to win this game barring an unforeseen development.
@Iowa State: Win
Another true toss-up.
The Sun Devils are seeking to defeat the Cyclones for a second consecutive year after a decisive victory in the conference title game last December.
Iowa State will be hungry and motivated behind an energized home crowd, but the offense doesn't quite stack up to Arizona State's.
West Virginia: Win
There's little chance the Mountaineers win during homecoming week in Tempe despite Rich Rodrifuez potentially revitalizing the program.
@Coloardo: Win
Colorado is a tricky matchup to project - the Buffaloes have two extremes that they could reach during the season. Either way, a sneakily contending or potential spoiler is dangerous nonetheless.
Arizona: Win
The Sun Devils should be able to hold onto the Territorial Cup for at least another year despite rivalry games posing varying challenges to the team that has the advantage going into the game.
Final Record: 11-1 (8-1)
Improving upon what was seen in 2024 would be an unbelievable achievement for Dillingham and the remainder of the roster - especially under the context of playing a more challenging schedule.
This will surely place the team firmly in the conference title game - with the opponent being truly up for grabs ahead of the first Saturday of December.
The 11-win projection is a bump up from the 10 that ASU on SI previously predicted - this is entirely due to what has been seen at fall camp to this point. This team has a very distinct opportunity to be special.
