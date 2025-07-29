Where Does Arizona State Defense Rank in West?
Arizona State is coming off of a 2024 College Football Playoff appearance that was fueled by a potent offense, but was sealed by a defense that made timely stops, stuffed the run on a consistent basis, and created copious amounts of turnovers.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward also has the privilege of returning 10 of 11 starting players from the stout group - which lends credence to the belief that the 2025 Sun Devil defense is the best to roam the sidelines in Tempe in many years.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports is one of many that is buying into the intrigue - as he has ranked the Arizona State defense as the third best in the west region - only behind Utah amongst Big 12 teams.
More on the rationale side below:
"The secondary of CB Keith Abney, CB Javan Robinson, S Xavion Alford, and S Myles Rower are on par with the best in the nation. The defensive line is stout against the run. C.J. Fite has the chance to break out and become an elite lineman this season. Arizona State is poised to have a good year on the defensive side of the ball, but they need to generate a better pass rush than they had last season."
It's rare for a defense to seemingly be equally strong at all three levels - but that is truly what is on the table for the Sun Devils.
Fite is the unquestioned star of the defensive line, but the supporting cast is incredible as well, from Justin Wodtly to Zac Swanson. The pass rush should be improved as well as Prince Dorbah should be back to full health.
The linebacker core is talented and equally strong between run/pass support - the unit is lead by senior Keyshaun Elliott.
The secondary could end up being the calling card - as the cornerback and safety duos are in fact among the best in the nation on paper, with Alford in particular being one of the best players in college football.
The first major test for this defensive group is on September 6 against SEC foe Mississippi State.
