Questions Surrounding Arizona State's Wide Receiver Group
Many of the pitfalls of the 2024 Arizona State football team were related to the depth (or lack thereof) of the wide receiver room.
An already tested room was stretched even more thin when Jordyn Tyson went down for the season during the regular season finale against Arizona.
Despite this, the Sun Devils nearly won their College Football Playoff debut - that lends even more reason to be optimistic moving forward since the program retooled at the position on paper.
There are still reasons to be concerned, however - here are three potential question marks:
Will Tyson Stay Healthy?
Tyson went for 1,101 yards and scored 10 touchdowns across 12 games last season.
The potential first round selection in next April's draft is invaluable to what the Sun Devils do - especially in what could be a more pass-happy arrangement under Marcus Arroyo this season.
While Tyson's injury last season was likely a 'freak' one - it is a valid question if the current group can withstand any potential missed games from the star 'x' in 2025.
Will Supporting Cast Hold Own Weight?
This goes hand-in-hand with the previous point.
Jaren Hamilton is a wildly intriguing redshirt freshman who previously played for Alabama - he is widely known for being a vertical field-stretcher, but can he utilize that to be optimal support for Tyson and Leavitt?
Jalen Moss is a productive junior transfer out of Fresno State that has a robust track record of securing contested catches and 50/50 balls - the same question falls on him.
Outside of the pair of transfers, others such as Malik McClain, Zechariah
Sample, and Uriah Neloms all bring potential intrigue.
Can Any Player Break Out in Room?
Is there any single player outside of Tyson that can be depended on as a true top option within the offense?
Many of the great teams of the last 15 years in college football have had at least a dynamic duo at wideout - Hamilton should be that complimentary star to Tyson at the surface, but the fact that there are multiple players that could develop into that for Hines Ward's group should be reassuring to those in the Sun Devil fanbase.
Read more about the current status of the 2026 Sun Devil recruiting class here, and what Kenny Dillingham took out of spending time with the Arizona Cardinals here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the shape of the wide receiver position at ASU when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.