Questions Surrounding Arizona State's Defense
The Arizona State defense enters year three of the Brian Ward era on August 30.
The defensive coordinator who previously hailed from Washington State was an early hire by Kenny Dillingham to lead the Sun Devil defense - Ward has done more than enough to back up the trust that he was shown.
His defensive units have consistently exceeded expectations - even during the 3-9 season in 2023.
The Sun Devils have potential to boast their best defense in years in 2025 - but there are potential concerns that could hold them back from reaching lofty heights.
Three key questions about the defense:
Will EDGE Room Be Improved?
One of the perceived weaknesses of the 2024 team was that they were unable to generate consistent pressure on quarterbacks.
The return of a healthy Prince Dorbah will go massive lengths to improving the defensive front - the former Texas transfer recorded six sacks in 2023.
Elijah O'Neal will also be a major factor in his own right after securing four sacks in 2024 - it will remain to be seen if the group improves simply through continuity and returning injured players.
Will Depth be Tested?
The Sun Devils post a multitude of battle-tested players on the defensive side of the ball, but as mentioned above - a singular injury could derail that arrangement.
Zac Swanson, Tate Romney, and a player that will be mentioned shortly are just three names that could be considered exceptional depth pieces within the defense.
Expect Ward to be able to adjust to potential unfortunate circumstances.
Can Nyland Green Become Leader on Defense?
The former five star talent in the 2021 class has spent time at both Georgia and Purdue - he has largely not lived up to the lofty billing that he received as a high school prodigy in Georgia.
Green joins a well-endowned defensive backs room that includes Xavion Alford, Javan Robinson, Keith Abney II, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and fellow Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove.
If Green can excel under Bryan Carrington, the Sun Devil defense has potential to be lockdown on a week-to-week basis.
If not, the unit will be heavily reliant on Robinson and Abney staying healthy all season.
Read more about how the 2026 recruiting class is being viewed at the moment here, and what Dillingham learned through spending time with Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the ceiling (and floor) of the Arizona State defense is in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.