ESPN: Arizona State Has Top Recruiting Class
Kenny Dillingham is now less than three months away from beginning year three of his tenure at Arizona State - the Sun Devils are set to begin play against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The program has seen incredible growth in the two years since Dillingham took over as head coach - the Sun Devils are entering the 12-game regular season as reigning Big 12 champions after winning the conference in year one as members.
The rapid ascent to the top of a strong conference has translated to the recruiting battles - Arizona State has 17 players currently signed to the 2026 class months before National Signing Day, which is a monumental accomplishment for Dillingham and staff.
The early success has caught the attention of many within the recruiting world, as Arizona State is consistently ranked within the top 15 classes nationally across the reputable recruiting sources.
ESPN did another re-rank of the best recruiting classes for next year - the Sun Devils currently come in at number 12 after previously slotting in at number nine.
From Craig Haubert:
"Kenny Dillingham deftly pulled all the roster-building levers available to him as he rebuilt the Sun Devils back to national relevancy. They have an interesting 2026 class so far that includes a pair of ESPN 300 recruits. Fette, a four-star Texas native, is a dual-threat playmaker with excellent short-area quickness and a smooth, consistent release."
"They lost a key, potentially productive, target with the decommitment of Israel Briggs, but still sit in good position. The class already included another TE in Hayden Vercher, who possesses excellent ball skills and is a good route runner, with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2024. Shortly after losing Briggs, they added ESPN 300 WRNalin Scott, a big target at roughly 6-3, 210 pounds who moves well for his size and can be tough to tackle after the catch."
Fette is set to participate in the 'Elite 11' camp in Los Angeles this month - a camp that NFL stars such as Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have taken part in beforehand - the star from El Paso, Texas is the crown jewel of the class.
Read more about one of the most recent signings the program made in three star DL Ronald Derrick here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the way the 2026 class is shaping up when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.