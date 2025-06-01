Arizona State LB Considered Among Best At Position
The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into the 2025 season with a defensive unit that is being overshadowed by what could be one of the very best offenses in college football.
That doesn't mean that Brian Ward's group should be discounted.
Many who have observed spring practices have acknowledged the conspicuous uptick in speed, physicality, and communication amongst the defense - with the potential for this to be the best defense the program has put out in years as a true possibility.
One of the most crucial pieces to the potential elite defense is none other than second year Sun Devil Keyshaun Elliott - a transfer from New Mexico State.
Elliott had a phenomenal first season as a starting off-ball backer in the Sun Devil defense, now many are recognizing the rising athlete as one of the very best at his position.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports ranked Elliott as the third best linebacker on the west coast - with meaningful rationale below:
"Elliott had a productive 2024 for ASU with 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. He was also very good dropping into coverage, with an interception and two passes defended. With New Mexico State in 2023, Elliott ended the season with seven total passes defended. The Sun Devils are among the favorites to win the Big 12 title this year, and Elliott will spearhead the defensive unit."
Sun Devil linebackers coach A.J. Cooper deserves a substantial amount of credit for developing what could very well be the best unit across the conference - more on the strength of the position below.
"Caleb McCollough, Jordan Crook, and Keyshaun Elliott headline what could be one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the country. LB coach AJ Cooper has built an unbreakable culture of toughness, leadership, and physicality amongst the group - it showed on the field last season. This season, the linebacker unit could be the key piece to the Sun Devil defense being the best the program has seen in many years."
Elliott is looking to join Xavion Alford as a true leader of the defense - the team will need every bit of it, as they are set to face off against potentially elite offenses such as Baylor and Texas Christian early in the season.
