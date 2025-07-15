What is Ceiling of Arizona State DB Room in 2025?
Brian Ward is set to enter year three as defensive coordinator at Arizona State with ample talent at all three levels.
The aggressive defensive mind has a line that consists of All-Big 12 selection C.J. Fite, while Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook.
The secondary could end up being both the best and most vital collective level of the defense despite the incredible talent elsewhere.
The Sun Devils struggled at times with ceding chunk plays in the passing game to opponents - much of it had to do with an inconsistent pass rush, but that could be shored up in the new year.
The Sun Devils also had a secondary that continuously made plays when they were counted on a year ago - most famous of those was CB Javan Robinson effectively winning the Brigham Young game for Arizona State by intercepting Jake Retzlaff late in the game.
Robinson enters his second season with the program after being a major positive in year one - whether it was creating turnovers or breaking up passes.
Keith Abney II slots in at the other starting corner spot following a breakout sophomore season. Abney potentially holds the best man-to-man coverage skills on the squad and could absolutely be an NFL draft prospect.
Then there is the safety duo of Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser. Alford is the de-facto leader of the defense after previous stops at Texas and USC, while Rowser brings an incredible physical edge to the table as a perfect compliment alongside the former.
This isn't even mentioning Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green. Both are former Purdue cornerbacks that are seeking a better situation in Tempe.
Breedlove is seeking to slot into the nickelback spot that was left open by Shamari Simmons, while Green will serve as vital depth.
The collective talent of this group is enough to reasonably categorize it as the best in the Big 12 - and one of the best in the nation at-large as well.
Bryan Carrington has a lot to be happy about heading into the season opener on August 30.
