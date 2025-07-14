Cam Skattebo Nominated for Big 12 Honor
Arizona State football has been in the limelight for the better part of a year behind numerous efforts - including Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and others.
The most in-the-open of all efforts was Cam Skattebo - who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and is now a member of the New York Giants.
The fruits of Skattebo's efforts continue to be recognized - as the running back was nominated as one of two Sun Devil representatives for the Big 12 Athlete of the Year alongside ASU softball's Kenzie Brown.
Skattebo joined the Arizona State program following the 2022 season as a little-known transfer out of Sacramento State - the talented back decided to trust what Kenny Dillingham was starting to build.
Skattebo eased into his role as the lead back in RB coach Shaun Aguano's room from the beginning and thoroughly impressed in what became a lost 2023 season in Tempe.
The California native truly did it all - he put forth an efficient season as a runner, made some highlight reel plays as a receiver, even lining up at quarterback and punting the ball.
The 2024 season saw Skattebo reach highs that few expected - as he formed a special connection with QB Sam Leavitt in the passing game and showed his expansive versatility as a runner as well.
The 2025 fourth round pick ran accounted for 2,316 yards and 24 total touchdowns despite missing a game - the season came full circle in the near-victory over Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Skattebo is now in position to reap the benefits of a truly legendary career in Tempe - as he could be the top contender to take the conference award.
As for the upcoming Sun Devil season, they begin the season and year three of the Kenny Dillingham era on August 30 at home against Northern Arizona.
