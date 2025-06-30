Arizona State Rival Expected to Lose Starting QB
Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils could be heading into the 2025 season opener on August 30 with one less threat in what is shaping up to be a more complete Big 12 after winning the conference a year ago.
After weeks of speculation, it seems that Brigham Young starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff will be entering the transfer portal after one full season as the face of the program.
From Pete Thamel of ESPN:
"Retzlaff, who has graduated from BYU, is expected to enter his name in the transfer portal in the coming days. He started 13 games for the Cougars in 2024, his first year as the starter, leading the team to an 11-2 record. He passed for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions."
Retzlaff's status had been up-in-the-air for weeks after off the field accusations surfaced - and he was reportedly facing a suspension regardless of guilt due to the university's honor code.
Retzlaff is most renowned in Tempe for throwing a game-losing interception to Arizona State cornerback Javan Robinson in cruch time - which eventually ended in a 28-23 Sun Devil victory.
This is certainly a huge blow to the Cougars' fortunes - as the team won 11 games a year ago. McCae Hillstead, Bear Bachmeier, and Treyson Bourget - brother of Arizona State coach Trenton Bourguet and wide receiver Coben Bourguet.
As for the Sun Devils - the loss of Retzlaff is likely to erase BYU as a potential matchup in the conference title game come December, as the Cougars' offense is just not likely to be strong enough to support a standout defense.
Expect Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, Utah, Iowa State, and potentially more teams to finish above BYU in the conference standings at this rate.
Brigham Young won't go away easily despite this roadblock heading into summer practice - as five star QB Ryder Lyons committed to play for Kalani Sitake last week. Arizona State and BYU could be on a collision course when it comes to Big 12 supremacy for years to come.
