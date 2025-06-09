Most Important Depth Piece on Arizona State's Offense
Arizona State's offense is expected to be amongst the elite in college football in 2025 after finishing the previous campaign ranked inside the top five of the Big 12 in both total yards and scoring per game.
Cam Skattebo was the catalyst of much of the scoring volume that Arizona State saw in 2024, but his absence doesn't mean that a step forward is unattainable.
Sam Leavitt is one of the best players in college football and widely expected to compete for numerous postseason awards after totaling 29 total touchdowns last season.
Kayne Udoh is set to take over as the lead back after transferring from Army following an 1,117 yard, 10 touchdown season at West Point last season.
Jordyn Tyson eclipsed 1,100 yards in just 12 games - as he was absent for the final two games due to an upper body injury.
Those three players will grab the bulk of headlines throughout the 12-game regular season, but Kenny Dillingham and staff did a phenomenal job of surrounding the star-level talent with sufficient supplementary talent at nearly every position.
Who is the single most vital depth piece when it comes to aiding in the overall success of the offense?
The potential answer here could very well end up being AJ Ia. Or Raleek Brown. Or Kyson Brown.
Ia is a very talented tight end that profiles as more of a wide receiver, but is likely to sit behind Chamon Metayer on the depth chart. His talent could be too much to leave off of the field. Raleek is a dynamic playmaker that flashed star-level ability in his freshman season at USC before putting a strong performance together for the Sun Devils in a victory over Kansas last October.
Kyson provided a spark for the Arizona State backfield in a victory over UCF in a game that Skattebo was inactive in.
Overall, Ia is possibly the most talented offensive player the Sun Devils boast outside of Leavitt and Tyson, but the opportunity may not come at a large scale.
It remains to be seen how the supporting cast will be utilized opposite the stars - that will be one of the most intriguing things to watch in year two of OC Marcus Arroyo.
